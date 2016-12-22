Deadline Approaching for Open County Board Seat

Door County Administrator Ken Pabich says, so far, one individual has expressed interest in the district nine position, on the county board representing a portion of the City of Sturgeon Bay. The seat has been vacant since the death of Supervisor Richard Haines on November 30th. Those wishing to be considered for appointment to the county board position must submit a letter of interest to County Board Chairman David Lienau in care of the County Administrator, 421 Nebraska Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI, 54235, or email lholtz@co.door.wi.us. Letters of interest must be received by 4PM on January 6th. Following a vetting process, County Board Chairman David Lienau will nominate a person to fill the supervisory seat in district nine. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the full county board. The successful nominee will served for the remainder of the unexpired term, to April 17th, 2018.