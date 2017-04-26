DCMM to Participate in Collections Assessment for Preservation Program

The Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay is one of 75 institutions from across the nation that have been selected to participate in the inaugural year of the Collections Assessment for Preservation (CAP) program. Administered by the foundation of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works, “CAP” assists museums in improving the care of their collections by providing support for a conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings. A team of two preservation professionals will spend two days surveying the site and meeting with staff before planning a comprehensive report that will identify preventative conservation priorities. The assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years. The Door County Maritime Museum expects the program to be the first step in the next phase of its collections care work.