DCHS Raises $46,000 in First Week of Challenge

The Door County Humane Society raised close to $46,000 during the first week of its participation in the national “Saving Pets Challenge.” The challenge consists of hundreds of animal welfare organizations competing to see who can raise the most money for their cause in 30 days. The local organization was in the running for a $3,000 bonus that went to the the top fundraiser the first week. However, at the 11th hour, a large Houston-based organization swept in to pick up the bonus funds. While disappointed that it had missed out on the bonus, the county humane society is determined to compete until June 1st in the hopes of raising $100,000 and placing in the top five at the end of the challenge. Additional bonus prizes are up for grabs. To donate, go to www.doorcountyhumanesociety.org and click on the red square button that says “donate.”