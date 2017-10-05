DCEDC Planning Comprehensive Housing Study

A comprehensive Door County housing study could provide direction on how to deal with the problem of inadequate housing units as early as March of next year. The Door County Economic Development Corporation is in the process of fundraising for the information gathering effort and is currently working on requests for proposals. The goal of the study is to quantify the actual demand for additional housing among rental fee levels and costs related to single-family units. The idea is to come up with numbers that go beyond anecdotal perceptions. The study is expected to look at senior, seasonal workforce, and year-round affordable housing. The value of the study could be realized in these areas, recruiting developers based on the lack of housing levels locally, data on the economic return on investment available to housing developers, and creating a tool to determine the best way to allocate resources based on developers’ inquiries.