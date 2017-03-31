Cut Fiber Optic Cable Leads to Large Outage for Charter

Back in the day, communication services to many media outlets were at the mercy of telephone lines. A traffic accident involving a utility pole often cut off service for hours. Fast forward to the present and it seems as though things haven’t really changed. A fiber optic cable in the Fond du Lac area was cut Friday morning, knocking out cable, computer and telephone service for many customers of Charter Communications. Workers for a firm doing road work are being blamed for the outage which happened at about 7AM. Technical teams were dispatched to make repairs and customers were slowly brought back online.