Critter Causes Brief Power Outage in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday

Posted on September 13, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

Many customers of Sturgeon Bay Utilities probably noticed a momentary power disruption Wednesday morning. Shortly before 8:30AM, the power went out for a second or so before returning. A crew was sent to the substation off 1st Avenue and workers surmise an animal, possibly a squirrel, came in contact with electrical equipment, tripping a breaker which then re-set. This is not the first time that electrical service to some rate-payers in Sturgeon Bay was disrupted when a critter contacted a charged line. In some of those cases, there was significant damage and the power outage took much longer to fix.

