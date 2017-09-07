Credit Card Skimmers Found at Kewaunee County Gas Station

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department has notified the public that credit card skimmers were found at a gas station within Kewaunee County. The devices were found Thursday afternoon at multiple pumps at the unnamed location. It is believed the devices were installed at some point in the early morning hours Thursday. The Sheriff’s Department has notified all of the gas stations throughout the county to determine the extent of the skimming activity. The best advice for fuel purchasers is to make their payments at the service counter, not at the pump and to monitor transactions. Pictures of the devices and a possible suspect vehicle are below.

