Court Dates Set for Two Men Facing Charges Connected to Missing Teen

A preliminary hearing has been set for one of two Brown County men charged with child enticement in Door County Circuit Court in connection with a local teenager who was reported missing in March. Thirty three year old Richard Whiting of Green Bay was told to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 2PM on April 13th. He remains held under $25,000 bond.

Forty year old Zerie Baker of De Pere, who is also charged with soliciting prostitution, was told to be back in court on April 18th with legal representation. His bail was set at $30,000 at an earlier court appearance. Court records indicate that the Sturgeon Bay teen left home on March 13th after being picked up by the two men. He was taken to Green Bay where the men allegedly had sexual relations with him. The local youth was eventually picked up in Chicago and brought back home to Sturgeon Bay.