County Board Approves Phase 3 of Highway Shop Renovation

Another step in the process expected to bring about the renovation of the old Door County highway garage in Sturgeon Bay was taken Tuesday when supervisors agreed to move into phase three of the process. The plan calls for the old building on north 14th Avenue to be retrofitted in order to provide space for the senior center, the central ambulance garage and the Aging and Disability Resource Center. County Administrator Ken Pabich explains what the county board’s action means…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/N89.mp3

The low bid came at about $8.1 million. Pabich says, when the project is completed, the former highway shop will provide plenty of space for the departments involved…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/N90.mp3

He was asked when work will commence on the renovation project in Sturgeon Bay…