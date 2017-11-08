Council Tables Action on Grain Elevator After Marathon Session

The old grain elevator on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront may be on death row, but a reprieve Tuesday has given its supporters hope for the future. During a marathon meeting that ran about four hours, the city council voted to table action on bids for the granary’s demolition and allow the old structure to be analyzed. The building at 92 East Maple Street has been under a 30-day demolition order since October 18th. Fire Chief Tim Dietman says the structure is unstable and should be razed. Council-member Laurel Hauser, a strong proponent of saving the granary, says she’s pleased that the building will be studied to see if it is salvageable…

Hauser says, with a pledge of $1.3 million on the table, the 116-year old grain elevator can be brought back to its former glory…

George Evenson is a long-time advocate for historic preservation in Door County.

One of the interesting outcomes of the meeting, which featured an hour of public comment, a half hour overview by City Attorney James Kalny and an extended closed session, was Kalny’s advice to Alder-Person Kelly Catarozoli that she refrain from voting on the matter because of her status as Vice-President of the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society, a position she has since left.

During his presentation to the city council, City Attorney James Kalny laid out a half a dozen areas where the council needed to consider its options as it navigates the latest series of events related to the westside waterfront. Alderman David Ward says the decision to hold off on action related to the grain elevator will buy time to assess what the proper course of action should be…

Ward acknowledged that the fire chief is challenging the request from the Sturgeon Bay Historical Society that it be allowed to participate in the decision-making process related to the future of the granary. He was asked what he anticipates will happen when the council meets again in two weeks…

Ward and council-member Laurel Hauser headed up an ad hoc committee that attempted to reach a settlement between the city and a friends group over the city’s west side waterfront property. The effort was unsuccessful when the city’s Waterfront Redevelopment Authority voted against the committee’s recommendation.