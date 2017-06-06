Council Asks for Legislation to Determine High Water Mark

The original high water mark for a parcel on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront could be determined by legislative action in Madison. On a vote of four to three, the city council decided that, if necessary, it would go the route of state legislation to break the impasse over a decision on the line between public and private property. Alderman David Ward made the motion to move forward in Madison…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/N722.mp3

During a polarized discussion, it was pointed out that the legislation would move on a parallel track to current negotiations to come to some sort of agreement between a friends group and the city. Council member Laurel Hauser asked for time for the ad hoc committee to do its job before seeking legislation…