Council Action Will Help Little Lake Restoration

It will be easier for grant applications to be submitted for some of the dollars needed to enhance Bradley Lake at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay as a result of action taken by the city council at its regular meeting Tuesday. Bob Bordeau, Municipal Services Director, says the council action will help him make the grant applications without going back to the committee level each time…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/N153.mp3

The renovation project on the small body of water known locally as “Little Lake” has been a cooperative effort involving the city, groups, organizations and individuals.