Community’s Garden Ready for Growing Season

When the weather has improved and temperatures are rising, some folks may think about putting in a garden. That could be difficult for apartment dwellers or those who may not have enough property to do so. That’s where “The Community’s Garden” comes in. Carmen Schroeder talked about the large plot of ground in Sturgeon Bay located across the street from Door County Medical Center during the WDOR Talk Show Monday…
Schroeder says the garden plots have soil that provide a very good growing atmosphere…
Kim Reed is putting on a special plant sale in support of “The Community’s Garden” in Sturgeon Bay on May 19th and 20th at the Cherry Point Mall parking lot. There will be vegetables, herbs, flowers and homemade, unique one-of-a-kind, locally created garden art for sale. For more information, contact Carmen Schroeder at 743-5566 or go to http://thecommunitysgarden.org