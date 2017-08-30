Committee Searching for Sturgeon Bay Street Funding Solution

An ad hoc committee studying streets and infrastructure in Sturgeon Bay held a listening session Tuesday evening to gauge input from citizens on ways to meet the challenge of deteriorating streets and sidewalks. Alderman David Ward, the committee’s chairman, says information gathered during the meeting at city hall will be included in a final report issued to the city council…
Ward says the ad hoc committee is well on its way to providing the city council with options for the future…
The ad hoc committee has had several meetings looking into the condition of city streets, the street improvement cycle, and potential funding solutions for future improvements, including sidewalks.