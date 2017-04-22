Clerk of Court Records Are Now Paperless

There was a day when records in the office of the Door County Clerk of Court could be found in large books kept on shelves in the office. Those books are still available, but, more and more, present-day records are found in cyber space. Connie DeFere, Door County Clerk of Circuit Court, says the pace to move to “paperless records” has picked up in recent years, starting with online court information at the Wisconsin Court System Circuit Court Access site or CCAP…

http://www.wdor.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/N496.mp3

Jennifer Moeller, Door County Register in Probate, says the move to computerized record-keeping has helped streamline the process…