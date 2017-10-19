City Determining Next Steps After Order to Raze Granary

Sturgeon Bay City Administrator Josh VanLieshout said he had no doubt that the city council would be brought into discussion over the future of the old granary…

The city council has already gone on record indicating that the grain elevator should be torn down if no one came forward with a plan on how it could be rehabilitated. VanLieshout said, as things stand now, the fire chief’s action is at the front of the line when it comes to what happens to the building…

The city administrator also noted that the order to “raze and remove the structure” is relatively fresh and the steps needed to respond to the action have yet to be determined.