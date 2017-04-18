Chimney Fire Damages Home in Gibraltar Monday

A home in the Town of Gibraltar was damaged in a fire early Monday morning. At 4:19AM, the Gibraltar Fire Department was sent to the a home on Island View Road for a chimney fire. En route, fire crews were told that flames could be seen coming through the roof. Gibraltar Fire Chief Jerrod Anderson says mutual aid involving all of Door County was called in. Ten units and close to 30 firemen participated in the fire fighting operation. Anderson says firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the roof and attic area, although there was smoke and water damage to the rest of the home. The occupants were able to get out of the house without injury. They received aid from the Red Cross. A unit of the Door County Emergency Medical Services was also on hand during the fire. No damage estimate is available. Fire crews cleared the scene about four hours after they were paged out.