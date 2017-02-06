Candidate Forum for Sturgeon Bay City Council Announced

The League of Women Voters of Door County has announced that it will sponsor a candidate forum for individuals running for seats on the Sturgeon Bay City Council on Monday, February 27th at 7PM. The forum will be held in the council chambers at city hall. The forum allows the public to meet these candidates…

District One

Incumbent Kelly Catarozoli and challenger former Alderman Dan Wiegand.

District Three

Martha Scully-Beller and incumbent David Ward.

District Five

Brian Peterson (incumbent Jerry Stults decided not to run)

District Seven

Laurel Hauser and Joe McMahon (incumbent Will Gregory is not seeking re-election)

The forum is not a debate. Participants will answer questions submitted anonymously by audience-members or received in advance. The forum will be taped and aired on Sturgeon Bay’s public access channel. A copy will also be made available for patrons of the Sturgeon Bay library. The general election is Tuesday, April 5th.