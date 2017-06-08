BUG Fire Crews Battle Barn Fire Thursday

The Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department were on the scene for about an hour and a half Thursday morning dealing with a fire in a partially collapsed barn located in the Town of Union. Nine units and 15 firefighters were sent to the structure fire at 11021 County Y at 10:19AM to put out the fire and protect nearby buildings. A combination of water and foam was used to put out the blaze which touched one building and came close to the house east of the barn. Fire crews learned that the occupants of the rental home heard crackling and popping, saw the fire and attempted to knock down the flames with a garden hose. When that didn’t work, BUG fire was contacted. Firefighters learned that the old barn was being disassembled and one corner had fallen down. When the owner attempted to burn a small section of the structure, the flames quickly got of hand. The Luxemburg man did not have a burning permit. There were no injuries. Emergency service and sheriff’s department personnel were on hand during the firefighting operation. The Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department cleared the scene at 11:51AM.