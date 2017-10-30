Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County Growing Quickly

The Big Brothers/Big Sisters program in Door County served nearly 130 children in 2016. Executive Director Katie Hess said the program has seen fast growth in the region when compared to the 20 children served during the 2012/1013 school year. Hess said there is a tremendous need for mentoring programs in Door County and the organization is working hard to raise awareness.

She said, at present, there are 80 children waiting to be matched with a mentor in the agency’s service area which includes Brown, Door and Shawano counties. The Southern Door School District is a strong partner with the program with nearly 100 high school students serving as Big Brothers or Big Sisters to their elementary school counterparts in 2016. Hess thanked the volunteers who advocate for the program locally including advisory council members Caleb Frostman, Kevin Grohskopf, Kayla Jennerjohn, Peter Kerwin, Brian O’Handley, Arleigh Porter, Tammy Sternard, and Patty Vickman.