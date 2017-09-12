Benches By the Bay Auction Saturday at Harvest Fest

The Benches By the Bay, which have been sprinkled throughout the city of Sturgeon Bay, will be on display at Martin Park awaiting the auction set for Saturday. Pam Seiler, Executive Director of the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center, says more than two dozen of the decorated benches will be auctioned off to benefit artists and the visitor center…

Seiler says the benches, which have been on display since May, are symbolic of the unique collaboration of art and community that helps create the quality of life that only can be found locally…