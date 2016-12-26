Artists Sought for Benches By the Bay

Posted on December 26, 2016 by WDOR Staff

The Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center is seeking artistic people for the Benches By the Bay project for 2017. The project next year will take a slightly different form than this year’s, the new ones will be slightly smaller and straight backed style, a change from the Adirondack style of 2016. The visitor center invites people to create a bench, decorate and improve upon the style of 2016. The benches will be displayed on city streets from mid-May up to the live auction at the Harvest Festival in September. For more information, go to www.sturgeonbay.net contact the visitor center, 743-6246 or email paige@sturgeonbay.net

