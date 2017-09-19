Algoma Wins $25,000 Culture of Health Prize

Algoma has been recognized as one of eight winners of the 2017 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize. The national recognition comes with a $25,000 cash prize and recognizes the community for pursuing innovative ideas and bringing partners together to rally around a shared vision of health. The Algoma School District was recognized for inspiring youth to be a driving force behind a shared vision to help the community thrive. Residents, businesses and health providers have united behind the Live Algoma Initiative, promoting physical, emotional, and financial well being. A community celebration will be held on October 28th at the Algoma High School’s Community Wellness Center to honor the collective efforts involved in improving health and well being in Algoma.

For more information about Live Algoma check out livealgoma.org

