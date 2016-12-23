ADRC Helps Seniors in Door County

Senior citizens in Door County can receive a variety of services through programs provided by the Aging and Disability Resource Center located in Sturgeon Bay. Rachelle Gramann, ADRC Aging Program Director, talked about the agency’s mission during a recent visit to WDOR…
While the program is based at the senior center in Sturgeon Bay, Gramann says the plan is to be actively involved in all sections of Door County…
The office can be found on a semi-regular basis at the fire station in Sister Bay. Those who’d like to learn more about the services offered by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Door County are invited to go to adrcdoorcounty.org call 1(920)-746-2372 or toll-free at 1-855-828-7372.