Accidental Chemical Mix Evacuates Resort Near Sturgeon Bay

The accidental combination of bleach and muratic acid in the pool area at Westwood Shores Resort on Bayshore Drive near Sturgeon Bay Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of a building at the complex. Sturgeon Bay Fire Chief Tim Dietman says the department was notified around 8AM that there was a chemical problem at the site…

Dietman says precautions were taken because the chemical combination could have caused health problems in the areas of the chest, lungs and throat. Dietman says ambulances were paged out immediately and stood by. Later, two individuals were taken to Door County Medical Center for precautionary purposes. The chief says most of the patrons were brought to a second building at the resort while the area in question was aired out…