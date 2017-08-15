4th Avenue Work Continues in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay City Engineer Chad Shechik has provided another update on work being done on north 4th Avenue, from Florida to Delaware Street. Shechik says the contractor completed all of the sanitary sewer and water work related to the main and laterals last Friday. All of the homes within the project area have been removed from the temporary water system and are being supplied with water off the new main. Shefchik says, starting Tuesday, the contractor will began to removal of the curbing and sidewalks scheduled for replacement and work will begin to remove and replace the road base. He says after these activities are completed the installation of the new curbing and sidewalks will begin. Shechik also notes that during these items of work there will be temporary closures throughout the project area, so he’s hoping motorists will use alternate routes when possible. He adds that reduced traffic within the site will result in a safer, more productive and efficient project, allowing for the earliest possible completion.