Tickets for a variety of land-based tours and boat excursions related to the 24th annual Lighthouse Festival of the Door County Maritime Museum go on sale for the general public today Monday. Two different day-long land-based tours visit the five mainland lights, there’s a lakeshore lighthouse cruise out of Baileys Harbor, the popular excursion to Plum and Pilot Islands, and a once-a-year opportunity to visit Chambers Island. There’s also a trip to Rock Island and the Pottawatomie Lighthouse, a weekend boat tour that leaves Gills Rock and circles Plum and Pilot islands, a schooner trip on the tall ship “Edith Becker,” and free admission to the Sherwood Point Lighthouse and the Sturgeon Bay canal light. Tickets can be obtained at www.dcmm.org or by calling the Door County Maritime Museum at (920)-743-5958. The 2017 Lighthouse Festival will be held during the weekend of June 9th through the 11th.