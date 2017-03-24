14th Avenue Reopens in Sturgeon Bay

A portion of north 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay that had been closed to traffic this week is now open again. City Engineer Chad Shechik says the weather held out just long enough. The segment of north 14th near the former highway shop was closed to through traffic for the installation of new sanitary and water services. Shefchik says the county asphalt plants are not open and the three utility trenches across the roadway have only been restored with a cold mix asphalt patch. He’s encouraging reduced speeds throughout the area until the final hot mix asphalt patches are completed, noting that the street near the soon to be senior center and ambulance headquarters in Sturgeon Bay will be a little bumpy for the short term.