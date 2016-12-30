New Year’s Day Parade in Egg Harbor

For nearly 40 years, folks have been gathering in Egg Harbor on New Year’s Day to hold a parade through the village. The event, at 1PM Sunday, is open to everyone. Individuals are invited to walk the parade route, dress up a vehicle, participate in a group, or, ride a float.

Everyone can kick off the new year in Egg Harbor. The lineup at Stella Maris Parish off Highway 42 begins prior to the 1PM parade start. No registration is needed, participants will start the parade on Harbor School Road, travel down Highway 42, and finish up on County Trunk E. For more information, call 1-920-868-3717.