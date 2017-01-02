New Location for Jak’s Place Mental Health Resource Center

Plans are in the works for Jak’s place, a drop-in social and resource center for people affected by mental illness, their families, friends and allies in the community, to be set up at the former community clinic at 1623 Rhode Island Street in Sturgeon Bay. The facility is expected to be used as a walk-in mental health resource center. The former community clinic was closed last summer due to a decreased demand for its services. The property is located near the hospital and other medical clinics. In July, Lakeshore Cap took over the operation of Jak’s Place with the idea of relocating to the vacant community clinic. The current facility at 825 Egg Harbor Road will now function as a house for drop-in persons seeking counseling. Last week, the city plan commission granted a conditional use permit to Lakeshore Cap for the Rhode Island Street clinic with the provision that the existing vegetation between the parking area and South 16th Place be retained and maintained. For more information about Jak’s Place go to www.jaks-place.com