Munson Repowered With Diesel at Bay Shipbuilding

A ceremony to celebrate the repowering of the 768-foot bulk carrier, “John G. Munson” was Held last Thursday at Fincantieri/Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay. The vessel built in 1952 at Manitowoc Shipbuilding is now running with diesel-powered engines, rather than a steam turbine system. Diesel engines were selected because they are more efficient, less costly, do not require a large “round the clock” watch team and helps protect the environment by eliminating the need for a large supply of coal to operate. Attending the ceremony were Don Kurz, President of Keystone Shipping, Josh Juel, Manager of Great Lakes Fleet/Canadian National, Mitch Koslow, Vice-President of Engineering and Purchasing for Keystone Shipping, and Ron Buckowski, the “Munson’s” Skipper. Representing Bay Shipbuilding were Vice-President and General Manager Todd Thayse, Production Manager Stew Fett, and Cheryl Arnott, Project Manager.