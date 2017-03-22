Minten Drops out of Gibraltar School Board Election

Wendy Minten, a member of the Gibraltar Board of Education, is asking voters to ignore her name on the April ballot and vote for someone else. Minten says she decided in December to seek another term, but her family’s situation changed considerably at the end of January. In the near future, they will be relocating overseas. Minten says her position on the board of education could be filled by an act of the school board, but she would rather see the voters decide in what is expected to be an uncontested election for two seats on the board. She suggests that voters throw their support to the write-in candidacy of Stephan Seyfer. Minten noted that Seyfer picked up 1,392 votes in the last election, indicating that a significant number of people believed in his candidacy. She called Seyfer an outstanding individual who will do what is best for the children in the Gibraltar school system.