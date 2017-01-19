Michigan Street Bridge Closure Extended a Week

The closure of the Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay has been extended for another week. Originally the job was expected to be completed by the end of this week, but weather conditions have not been favorable to getting the job done. The job involves replacing 9 bridge beams that were damaged last year by a back hoe being towed across the structure. The work began on Tuesday, January 3rd. The new expected re-opening is now set for Thursday, January 26th. Motorists and pedestrians are to continue to use the Maple-Oregon Street Bridge when crossing the waters of Sturgeon Bay, or the Bayview Bridge until next Thursday.