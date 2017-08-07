Maritime Week Underway in Sturgeon Bay

The annual Maritime Week celebration began on Saturday with a picnic for US Coast Guard personnel and their families at Sunset Park in Sturgeon Bay. On Sunday, the Adopt-a-Soldier breakfast and fundraiser was held at the Sturgeon Bay fire station and Sturgeon Bay’s Martin Park. Mary Stephenson of the Door County Maritime Museum says the Harmony By the Bay concert Wednesday evening at Martin Park features Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns and a tribute to military personnel…

On Thursday, the Sturgeon Bay Yacht Club is sponsoring sail races and on Friday a free movie will be screened at dusk…