Maritime Museum Offering Free Sundays for Kids

Children 12 years of age and younger will be admitted to visit the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay at no cost with an accompanying adult admission on Sundays through the end of March, beginning Sunday. Among the highlights at the museum on the city’s west side waterfront is the newly upgraded Elba pilothouse. Visitors can climb aboard this relic from a vintage 420-foot steam freighter. Its windows are now filled with video screens that allow aspiring captains to pilot the freighter through the Sturgeon Bay canal and all three of the city’s bridges by means of a realistic computer simulator. Museum admission for adults is $10. You can learn more about “Free Sundays for Kids” at the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay by calling 743-5958 or visiting www.dcmm.org