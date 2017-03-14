Lasee Discusses Sturgeon Bay Waterfront

Posted on March 14, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

State Senator Frank Lasee says he has taken no action to set in motion legislation in Madison that could clarify how filled-in waterfront property should be considered in the future. The status of the high water mark on Sturgeon Bay’s west side waterfront was the crux of a lawsuit brought by a group opposed to a proposed hotel. In answer to a caller’s question, Lasee says he’s taking a “wait-and-see” approach to the matter…


Lasee says, if asked, he will begin the process of developing such a bill…


Lasee says any legislation that might be proposed would be based on its constitutionality and vetted by legal experts beforehand. He appeared on the WDOR Talk Show Monday.

