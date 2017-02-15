Langenberg Retiring After 30 Years at Southern Door

While the Sevastopol School District is going through the process of selecting a new superintendent, Southern Door is also seeking candidates for an administrative position. Principal Gary Langenberg has announced his retirement, effective at the end of the current school year, after 30 years on the job. According to the school district, the position of full time middle school principal/curriculum and instruction director has been posted. The postings are on WECAN, in the newspaper, and on the Wisconsin Leadership Center website. Internal candidates must go through the same process as prospective candidates from the outside by applying at WECAN or utilizing the link on the Southern Door website.