Kitchens Says Referendum Changes Will Not Hurt Schools

Language inserted into the state budget related to school referendums will not unduly restrict school districts from going to the voters for additional funding. That’s the assessment of State Representative Joel Kitchens. Kitchen acknowledges the initial proposals put many more obstacles in place for school boards contemplating the referendum route…

According to Kitchens, the referendum changes submitted as part of the budget are not in conflict with what the majority of school districts are doing…