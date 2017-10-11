Kitchens Announces in District Listening Sessions

State Representative Joel Kitchens has announced that a series of listening sessions have been scheduled throughout the first district in October. The sessions will be held on Monday, October 16th at Algoma City Hall, from 3 to 4:30PM, Saturday, October 21st, at the Door County Library, from 10 to 11:30AM, in the library’s Jane Greene Room in Sturgeon Bay, at Nelson’s Hall on Washington Island, from 11AM to 12:30PM, on Monday, October 23rd, and, on the same day, at the Sister Bay Village Hall, from 3 to 4:30PM. Kitchens says the listening sessions will be an opportunity for constituents to share their thoughts on any issues that are important to them. The Sturgeon Bay Republican says he is looking forward to meeting with them and taking their concerns to Madison.