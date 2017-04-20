Kewaunee Selects New City Administrator

Fred Schnook has been selected as the next Kewaunee City Administrator. Schnook has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and is working on his PHD in Urban Affairs. Schnook has served as executive director of several organizations and previously served as the Mayor of Ashland, Wisconsin. Schnook will begin his duties as Kewaunee City Administrator May 1st. He will shadow Interim City Administrator Art Osten for 1-2 weeks as he gets to know the city council, staff, and the community, as well as the operations and projects the city is working on. A public meet and greet will be scheduled in the near future.