Kewaunee County Snowmobile Trails Open

The Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Department announced that as of 5PM Sunday, all four sections of the county snowmobile trail system are open. Trails are reported to be in poor-fair condition. Riders are urged to use caution near the Black Ash Swamp north of Algoma. Riders are also warned that groomers may be on the trails, and there is thin ice on waterways and swamps.

The DNR requires trail passes which can be purchased for $30for the annual pass or $10 if you are a member of a snowmobile club affiliated with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.