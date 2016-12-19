Kewaunee County Snowmobile Trails Open

Posted on December 19, 2016 by Danny Allen

The Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Department announced that as of 5PM Sunday, all four sections of the county snowmobile trail system are open. Trails are reported to be in poor-fair condition. Riders are urged to use caution near the Black Ash Swamp north of Algoma. Riders are also warned that groomers may be on the trails, and there is thin ice on waterways and swamps.

The DNR requires trail passes which can be purchased for $30for the annual pass or $10 if you are a member of a snowmobile club affiliated with the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs.

Synergy
Sports Schedule
Door County Medical Center
Advertisement
Posted in News | Tagged , |

Comments are closed.

Related Articles