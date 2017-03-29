Kewaunee County One of the Healthiest in the State

For the second time in the last three years, Kewaunee County has been ranked as one of the healthiest counties in Wisconsin. Kewaunee County ranked 2nd out of the 72 counties in the state in the Health Outcomes category, which factors length of life and quality of life. Kewaunee County came in 10th for Health Factors, which includes behaviors, clinical care, social & economic factors, and physical environment. The rankings were compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation & the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, and can be viewed at www.countyhealthrankings.org

Kewaunee County topped the state rankings in Length of Life & ranked 11th in Quality of Life in the Health Outcomes Category, and was 6th in Social & Economic Factors & 10th in Physical Environment in the Health Factors Category.