J-1 Visa Workers Are Vital for Tourism Industry

Tourism agencies across Wisconsin have mobilized in an effort to save the J-1 Visa summer work travel program. Concerns have been raised that the program, which brings needed foreign workers to tourism areas, could be eliminated or severely curtailed by action in Washington, DC. Jon Jarosh, Director of Communications and PR for the Door County Visitor Bureau, says the foreign workers on the J-1 Visa fill slots that often cannot be filled by other means…

Jarosh says elected federal officials are being asked to do what they can to protect the visa program…