Information Sessions for Southern Door Referendum

A series of brief informational presentations about the upcoming Southern Door school referendum has been scheduled at several venues in the district in March. The first session will be held on Monday, March 6th, at 7PM, at the Knights of Columbus building, 692 Tacoma Beach Road, Sturgeon Bay. On April 4th, district residents will be asked for permission to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap by $936,000 in each of the next two school years on a non-recurring basis. A non-recurring referendum asks voter permission to exceed the state imposed revenue limit for a set number of years, after which authorization expires and revenue limits return to state imposed levels. The board of education says the referendum is needed because the current school funding formula does not allow increases in school district revenues to keep pace with inflation and places a greater burden for supporting education on the local taxpayers.