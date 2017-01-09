Ice Rescue Sunday Afternoon

A cooperative effort involving assets of the US Coast Guard and the Brussels-Union-Gardner Fire Department led to the rescue of four fishermen who had been stranded on the ice off County C and Circle Ridge Court, in the Town of Union, Sunday afternoon. The call came in at about 4PM that the fishermen were having trouble getting off the ice after an eight foot crack opened up between them and the shore. The Coast Guard Canal Station sent its airboat and the BUG Fire Department added its rescue boat. The fire boat got to the fishermen first and plucked them off the ice. Paramedics stood by at the scene, but the fishermen reported no injuries. The rescue operation was wrapped up about four hours after the initial call came in.