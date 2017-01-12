Ice Carvers Being Sought for Fire & Ice

If you are creative, can see art in a block of ice and don’t mind the cold, the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center wants to talk to you. The local tourism agency is looking for a few ice carvers to join the competition during the 2017 “Fire and Ice” event on Saturday, February 18th. Ice carvers compete for cash prizes and begin carving at 9AM at various locations in downtown Sturgeon Bay. A panel of volunteer judges will survey the artistic work, starting at 2PM, and the awards ceremony begins at 3PM. Individuals and teams of family and friends are encouraged to carve. To participate, fill out the ice carving application online at www.sturgeonbay.net/events/listing/fire-and-ice-festival. For more information, contact the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center at 743-6246 or vacation@sturgeonbay.net