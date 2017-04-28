Human Society Looking to Raise Over $100,000 in Challenge

Posted on April 28, 2017 by Roger Levendusky

The Door County Humane Society is counting on local support in a fundraising effort starting next Tuesday. April Delfosse, the humane society’s Communications and Development Coordinator, says, for the third year, the organization is enrolled in the Michelson Found Saving Pets Challenge…


Delfosse says this year a few anonymous donors have pledged to match the money raised locally, during the first week, up to $20,000…


Last year, the Door County Humane Society raised over $100,000 and placed fourth in the nation. This year, the goal is to again raise more than $100,000 and place in the top five. For more information, call 746-1111 or go to www.doorcountyhumanesociety.org

