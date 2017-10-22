Home Energy Assistance Available in Door County

For many people, the unseasonably warm weather we’re experiencing is a welcome respite from the inevitable frigid temperatures of winter. However, preparation for the winter heating season is already underway. For those who may need energy assistance, the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program is a viable option. Kathy Fairchild administers the program locally as a resource specialist at the Door County Human Resources Department…

Fairchild says the program does not cover all of the costs related to home heating during the winter…

To learn more about receiving help with winter heating costs through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance program, call 1(920)746-7155.