Historic Photos of Sister Bay Being Collected

Images of Sister Bay’s past are being collected, on a regular basis, by the Sister Bay Historical Society. John Nelson says the photo collection program began on October 11th…

Nelson says the program is responsible for saving historical photos that may have been lost forever…

Nelson says folks whose pictures are scanned can request a cd of the photos. He says the Sister Bay Historical Society is interested in photos and documents from the distant past up to about 1980.

For more information about the Sister Bay Historical Society go to www.sisterbayhistory.org