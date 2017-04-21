Hickory Street Road Work Continues in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay City Engineer Chad Shefchik has issued a progress report on the West Hickory Street road project. Shefchik says the project is moving along at a good pace. He says the contractor finished all of the utility installations and will begin removing any concrete scheduled for replacement. On Monday, the concrete replacement will begin with the work expected to be completed by the end of next week, weather permitting. Shefchik says, in order to allow enough time for the concrete to cure and attain proper strength, the areas will be marked off as needed to restrict pedestrian, bicycle and vehicular traffic. He notes that typically concrete should not be walked on for at least two days after being poured and should not be driven on for at least five days. Shefchik says the longer the concrete remains undisturbed the longer it will likely last. He says concrete can be damaged below the surface without a visible defect that can result in spalling, chipping and cracking within a few years after installation. The hope is that people will stay off the concrete until the contractor reopens the affected areas.